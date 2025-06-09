Road ban for dangerous Wigan motorist

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A young Wigan man has been barred from the road after he admitted driving dangerously while over the liquor limit.

Kian Brady, 22, of Queen Street, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty driving dangerously a black Mini Cooper on Stockport Road, Manchester, on January 10.

He also confessed to driving without insurance and giving a reading of 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was disqualified for 12 months and ordered to complete both 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 140 hours of unpaid work.

Brady also has £199 to pay to victim services and the courts.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice