A young Wigan man has been barred from the road after he admitted driving dangerously while over the liquor limit.

Kian Brady, 22, of Queen Street, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty driving dangerously a black Mini Cooper on Stockport Road, Manchester, on January 10.

He also confessed to driving without insurance and giving a reading of 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was disqualified for 12 months and ordered to complete both 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 140 hours of unpaid work.

Brady also has £199 to pay to victim services and the courts.