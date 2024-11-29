A Wigan drug-driver has been banned from the road for 18 months.

Liam Rigby, 32, of Frog Lane, appeared before borough justices to admit driving an Audi on Bickershaw Lane on May 21 when under the influence of both cocaine and cannabis.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing quantities of these two illegal substances on the same day.

As well as the disqualification from driving, Rigby must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, costs and a victim surcharge totalling £319.