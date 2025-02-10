A Wigan van man has been spared a road ban despite his latest traffic offence - driving while on the phone - took him over the usual 12-point disqualification threshold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Brit, 34, of Little Lane, Goose Green, appeared before Chester magistrates to admit the motoring infringement in Whittle Lane, Warrington, on August 19 last year while at the wheel of a Ford Transit.

He was given six points on his licence which, under "totting up" of previous points would commonly have meant his barring from the road, but the bench exercised discretion because he said he would not be able to take his children to and from school.

He must pay £215 in the form of a fine, costs and victim services surcharge.