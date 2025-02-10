School run defence spares Wigan van man road ban
A Wigan van man has been spared a road ban despite his latest traffic offence - driving while on the phone - took him over the usual 12-point disqualification threshold.
Joseph Brit, 34, of Little Lane, Goose Green, appeared before Chester magistrates to admit the motoring infringement in Whittle Lane, Warrington, on August 19 last year while at the wheel of a Ford Transit.
He was given six points on his licence which, under "totting up" of previous points would commonly have meant his barring from the road, but the bench exercised discretion because he said he would not be able to take his children to and from school.
He must pay £215 in the form of a fine, costs and victim services surcharge.