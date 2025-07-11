Police are searching for a Wigan man who failed to turn up to court to face justice for an assault.

David Morris, 35, of Saddleback Road, Norley, had been due to stand before Tameside magistrates for sentencing having previously been convicted of causing a woman actual bodily harm on May 16 last year in Wigan.

But he did not attend and so the bench issued an arrest warrant.

Morris had denied the assault charge but been found guilty after a trial.

He had also pleaded not guilty to burgling a house in Leopold Street, Pemberton, on the same day and stealing a £105 tablet, but that charge was dropped.