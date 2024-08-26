Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 47-year-old will be sentenced next month after admitting he terrorised a woman.

Thomas Hope, of Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a charge of causing a named female serious harassment by sending threatening messages, visiting her home and causing damage, calling her, and making threats to third parties that he would cause damage to her home and inflict violence.

This happened between July 1 and August 5 this year.

He also admitted to a bail breach. Hope will return to court on September 23, before which he has been released on conditional bail.