A Wigan man who finally admitted to violence and weapons charges has been sentenced.

Ian Carrington, 39, of of Kingsdown Road, Abram, was to have gone before a Bolton Crown Court judge and jury earlier this year having previously pleaded not guilty to possessing two flick knives, a BB gun and knuckleduster as well as being involved in a disturbance and perverting the course of justice all on December 7 2023.

But before the trial could begin he changed his pleas.

He had been remanded into custody since then and, on returning to court for sentencing, he was given a 30-month community order which includes completing 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

Carrington must also pay £114 to victim services.