A man who flouted a Wigan closure order by going to a home from which he was barred has been punished.

Dale Hilton, 38, of Hector Road in Marsh Green, appeared before local justices to admit to attending an address in Saddleback Road, Norley, on July 17 when an order aimed at thwarting anti-social behaviour there meant that non-residents were not allowed to visit.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £101.

A second man, Barry Hore, 47, of Saddleback Road, faces the same charge but has not yet entered a plea.

He will next appear before Manchester magistrates on October 2.