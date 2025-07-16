A shoplifting menace from Skelmersdale has been barred from the UK’s entire B&M Bargains retail chain.

Stuart Astley, 43, of Caister Close, has been issued with a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) due to thieving sprees in the area in April and May.

The order was imposed at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (July 15), with the following conditions:

Prohibited from entering:

Stuart Astley is the subject of a criminal behaviour order after thieving sprees in Skelmersdale

· Any B&M Bargains store in the UK

· Tawd Valley Retail Park, Skelmersdale including any shop, footpath, roadway or car park belonging to the retail park.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.