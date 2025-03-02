Serial shoplifter put on alcohol treatment programme
John Moody, of Bolton Road, Atherton, had previously stood before local justices to admit to five counts of theft from shops over several months during which foodstuffs were exclusively targeted.
He snatched £30 worth of chocolate bars from the Whelley Shell garage on March 29, protein bars of unknown value from Hindley Tesco on both March 26 and April 1, three joints of lamb worth £36 from Aldi in Leigh on June 13 and five steaks plus blocks of cheese worth £48 from the same store on July 31.
Returning to court for sentencing, he was ordered to take part in an alcohol treatment programme, complete 26 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a £50 fine along with £107 in compensation.