Serial shoplifter put on alcohol treatment programme

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan borough 44-year-old who confessed to being a serial shoplifter has received a community punishment.

John Moody, of Bolton Road, Atherton, had previously stood before local justices to admit to five counts of theft from shops over several months during which foodstuffs were exclusively targeted.

He snatched £30 worth of chocolate bars from the Whelley Shell garage on March 29, protein bars of unknown value from Hindley Tesco on both March 26 and April 1, three joints of lamb worth £36 from Aldi in Leigh on June 13 and five steaks plus blocks of cheese worth £48 from the same store on July 31.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was ordered to take part in an alcohol treatment programme, complete 26 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a £50 fine along with £107 in compensation.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice