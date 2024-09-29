Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial shoplifter has admitted to no fewer than 14 petty thefts, mainly targeting the same Wigan borough Asda stores.

Kevin O'Reilly, 45, of Kermishaw Nook in Tyldesley, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the theft of meat, alcohol, formula milk, biscuits, chocolate bars, shampoo and conditioner and Pot Noodles in a string of thefts from June 5 to August 31 this year from Asda Astley service station store, Asda Express Cross Hillocks service station and the Co-op store on Stour Road, Astley.

The value of the property stolen comes to a total of around £700.

O'Reilly was released on bail, conditional that he stay away from the three shops he targeted, until sentencing at the same court on October 31.