Serial Wigan shoplifter is jailed for 4 months

By Charles Graham
Published 1st May 2025, 12:30 BST
A notorious thief has been jailed for four months after targeting more Wigan shops, including one he was already barred from.

Thomas McSpirit, 40, of no fixed address, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to seven new shoplifting offences committed in March and April.

These included taking handbags worth £170 from TKMaxx, £90 worth of washing powder from Heron Foods, £50 of confectionary from One Stop Newtown, and laundry products worth £20 from Farm Foods.

He also stole meat, liquor and confectionary totalling £433 from Poolstock's Tesco Express on three successive days and, in so doing also breached a criminal behaviour order.

Thomas McSpirit stole from Poolstock Tesco three more times despite being barred from the shop by the courts

Imposing a custodial sentence, justices told McSpirit that only a spell behind bars could be justified because of his continual flouting of court orders.

He must also pay back the value of all the items he stole to the relevant shops.

