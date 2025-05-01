Serial Wigan shoplifter is jailed for 4 months
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thomas McSpirit, 40, of no fixed address, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to seven new shoplifting offences committed in March and April.
These included taking handbags worth £170 from TKMaxx, £90 worth of washing powder from Heron Foods, £50 of confectionary from One Stop Newtown, and laundry products worth £20 from Farm Foods.
He also stole meat, liquor and confectionary totalling £433 from Poolstock's Tesco Express on three successive days and, in so doing also breached a criminal behaviour order.
Imposing a custodial sentence, justices told McSpirit that only a spell behind bars could be justified because of his continual flouting of court orders.
He must also pay back the value of all the items he stole to the relevant shops.