Serial Wigan thief admits to three-month shoplifting spree worth thousands
A serial Wigan shoplifter has admitted to plundering hundreds of pounds worth of goods from various local stores.
Dionne Baker, 39, of Withington Lane, Aspull, appeared before borough justices to admit targeting TKMaxx at Robin Park three times in February to steal coats, handbags and gift sets totalling £800.
She also admitted to snatching a £179 television from Asda, £140 of meat joints from M&S, razors and cosmetics totalling £350 from Boots and various foodstuffs from Morrisons.
Baker also took clothing from Wyndsors and laundry products from Asda during her thieving sprees between February 7 and April 5.
She is barred from Robin Retail Park until at least May 30 when she returns to court for sentencing.