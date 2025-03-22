Carly Goodall has been given a three-year prison sentence for robbery, multiple thefts and assault

A Wigan woman who admitted to a series of thefts from shops and mugged another woman for her mobile has been sent to prison.

Carly Goodall, 31, of Orrell Road, Orrell, had previously stood before Bolton justices to plead guilty to stealing laundry products, cosmetics, cheese, cola, steaks and washing up liquids when pilfering from Heron Foods, Bell Lane Convenience Store, Boots, Dave’s Convenience Store, Top Shop Mini Mart, One Stop, Spar and GeeTee's between July 19 and October 14 last year.

She further admitted to robbing a named woman of her mobile phone on October 7, assaulting David O’Neill by beating and burgling Farm Foods to steal laundry products on September 15.

A Bolton Crown Court judge jailed her for three years and imposed a criminal behaviour order which stops her from going to Robin Park retail park for the next five years.