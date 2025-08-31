Most domestic violence charges against a Wigan 22-year-old have been dropped.

Lucifer O'Malia, of Poplar Avenue, Ashton, had been accused of causing a named female actual bodily harm on April 14 and 20 and May 1, intentionally strangling her twice on April 20, assaulting her by beating on April 12 and to controlling a coercive behaviour between April 11 2024 and May 2 2005 during which time it is alleged he repeatedly assaulted her and put her in fear of further violence.

But on appearing at Bolton Crown Court, he admitted one count of strangulation and one of assault by beating and the prosecution offered no evidence for the other allegations and so they were dismissed.

O'Malia was further remanded into custody until sentencing at the same court on September 9.