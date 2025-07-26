Shoplifter subject to criminal behaviour order banning him from Aldi and M&S
A prolific shoplifter has been banned from entering two stores after stealing from them.
Leigh neighbourhood policing team applied for a criminal behaviour order to stop Arthur McLean, 54, going to Marks and Spencer, on Parsonage Retail Park, and Aldi, on King Street, Leigh.
The court has now reviewed the application and granted the order.
A police spokesman said: “While a CBO is a civil order, breaching one is a criminal offence and may result in arrest, charges and punishments including imprisonment, fines or community service.
"This is part of our ongoing work with retailers to tackle criminality and make our towns safer.”