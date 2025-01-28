Shoplifter targeted Wigan Asda four times in 48 hours
A serial shoplifter targeted the same Wigan supermarket four times in two days for wine and attacked someone who tried to stop him.
Ian Mitchell, 59, of Linney Square, Scholes, appeared before borough justices to admit to stealing bottles of alcohol from the Asda hypermarket on Soho Street, three times on October 9 last year and attempting to do so again the day afterwards.
He also admitted to assaulting David Murdoch by beating and using threatening words or behaviour against him on October 9 and to breaching bail on January 15.
He is currently on conditional bail and is due to be sentenced at the same court tomorrow (January 29).