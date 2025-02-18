Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Video footage of a man being knocked unconscious outside a Wigan nightclub has sparked a debate about whether bouncers should have prevented it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former town centre doorman has criticised security staff for not intervening, but others say it was outside their jurisdiction.

The phone clip was taken by Jamie-Leigh Brocklehurst in the early hours of April 28 last year and shows a bare-chested man outside the Pure nightclub in Clarence Yard seeming to goad another man and feint a punch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the other man then strides over to him and lands two blows, the second one poleaxing the victim who falls backwards and cracks his head on the flags.

The second before the man on the right is punched unconscious

The former doorman said: “There is no way of knowing how seriously injured the man was or whether the police later got involved.

"But the thing is that the door staff just stood back and let it happen.

"When I was on the doors we had a duty ot care to prevent this sort of thing from flaring up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I mean, if you didn’t react when a situation was brewing like that and then the guy died, you would be a whole lot of trouble.”

But since the clip was first posted on Wigan Today other door staff have come forward to back those who were on duty.

Phil Peters said: “I worked the doors in Wigan for many years, first for Mick Lyons for MYL Security, then for Professional Security when they bought Mick out.

"We had letters delivered to us by the police warning us not to get involved in any situation once it had got past the front door or we could be prosecuted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky Riccardo added: “I personally kicked this dude out the club for being extremely inappropriate to seveal woman inside the club.

"Him and he's friend were approaching several woman trying to distinguish how intoxicated they were.

"Their behaviour was quite alarming, to say the least, and there was zero chance of risking letting them exit the club with an unsuspecting vulnerable lady.

"Once outside he decided he wanted to fight. Only none of the doorstaff acknowledged or even entertained him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And even after he was laid out by a customer, who was also kicked out of the venue, he was put in the recovery position and the ambulance called by the doorstaff.”

Jamie-Leigh herself added: “What the clip doesn’t show is thath an ambulance was then called and arrived within five or 10 minutes.

"In the meantime the door staff put the man in the recovery position. He started to come round and was eventually intending to leave but they insisted he stay there to receive medical attention.

“The door staff did all they could. They’re not the police, they can’t take matters into their own hands they have rules and regulations in place to protect not only themselves but the venue they are working at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Lyons himself said: “The rules keep changing and have done for decades.

"One day the police would be telling us to stand back then, when there was a big street brawl, they’d be asking why we hadn’t stepped in. You are damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

"The danger with incidents like this is that if you don’t nip them in the bud, they can snowball into something a lot bigger.

"There are too many grey areas, but in the end you have to use common sense.”