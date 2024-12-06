Spared jail: thief repeatedly targeted same Wigan shop

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan serial thief who targeted the same shop four times in a year has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Kieron Monks, 45, of The Avenue, Billinge, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to stealing chicken, coffee and baby milk together worth £162 during four thefts from Orrell Co-op in March, April and September last year.

He also admitted to stealing an FCUK Christmas gift set from Robin Park Boots on December 12 and racially-aggravated harassment of a person on November 14.

Monks was given a two-week jail sentence but it was suspended for a year.

Kieron Monks stole from Orrell Co-op on four occasions

The bench imposed a 12-month supervision order on him during which time he must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities, ordered him to pay £163 in compensation and barred him from the two shops from which he stole.

