Spared jail: thief repeatedly targeted same Wigan shop
Kieron Monks, 45, of The Avenue, Billinge, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to stealing chicken, coffee and baby milk together worth £162 during four thefts from Orrell Co-op in March, April and September last year.
He also admitted to stealing an FCUK Christmas gift set from Robin Park Boots on December 12 and racially-aggravated harassment of a person on November 14.
Monks was given a two-week jail sentence but it was suspended for a year.
The bench imposed a 12-month supervision order on him during which time he must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities, ordered him to pay £163 in compensation and barred him from the two shops from which he stole.