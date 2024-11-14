Standish motorist hit with ban for drug-driving

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
A 14-month road ban has been imposed on a Wigan man who drove after snorting cocaine.

Gareth Ellison, 42, of Harmuir Close, Standish, stood before local justices to plead guilty to having the class A substance in his system when driving an Audi at Kingfisher Court on April 26.

A bill of £253 must be paid comprising a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs.

