Standish motorist hit with ban for drug-driving
A 14-month road ban has been imposed on a Wigan man who drove after snorting cocaine.
Gareth Ellison, 42, of Harmuir Close, Standish, stood before local justices to plead guilty to having the class A substance in his system when driving an Audi at Kingfisher Court on April 26.
A bill of £253 must be paid comprising a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs.