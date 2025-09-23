The trial of a Wigan 31-year-old who denied throttling a woman and sending a threatening or obscene message has collapsed.

Thomas Rostron, of Alders Green Road, Hindley Green, had been charged with intentionally strangling a named woman on September 3 last year, assaulting the same woman by beating on that day and to sending offensive or indecent or menacing message via electronic communications on November 3.

He had previously entered not guilty pleas and a trial was due to take place this month, but before it could take place, the prosecution did not offer any evidence and all three charges were dismissed.