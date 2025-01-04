A series of domestic abuse charges, including strangulation and controlling, coercive behaviour. have been denied by a Wigan man.

Dean Riley, 35, of Langton Avenue, Standish, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassment of a named female and putting her in fear of violence between August 6 and October 11 2023, intentional strangulation of the complainant on February 26 2023, causing her actual bodily harm on July 15 and controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between February 1 and August 7 that year.