Summer trial date for Wigan man denying domestic abuse charges

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A series of domestic abuse charges, including strangulation and controlling, coercive behaviour. have been denied by a Wigan man.

Dean Riley, 35, of Langton Avenue, Standish, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassment of a named female and putting her in fear of violence between August 6 and October 11 2023, intentional strangulation of the complainant on February 26 2023, causing her actual bodily harm on July 15 and controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between February 1 and August 7 that year.

Riley also denies two bail breaches.

He was granted conditional bail until a trial takes place at Bolton Crown Court on July 3 this year.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice