Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man has been remanded into custody after denying a charge of blackmail.

Cieran Harrison, 38, of Marsh Green, Marsh Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a single charge of blackmailing a named man by making an unwarranted demand for £400 from him with menaces on October 9.

A trial date of April 9 next year was fixed, although Harrison will have a case management hearing before them on March 12.

In the meantime though he will spend Christmas behind bars.