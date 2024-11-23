Suspected Wigan blackmailer remanded into custody

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
A Wigan man has been remanded into custody after denying a charge of blackmail.

Cieran Harrison, 38, of Marsh Green, Marsh Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a single charge of blackmailing a named man by making an unwarranted demand for £400 from him with menaces on October 9.

A trial date of April 9 next year was fixed, although Harrison will have a case management hearing before them on March 12.

In the meantime though he will spend Christmas behind bars.

