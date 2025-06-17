Suspended sentence for Leigh shoplifting menace
Dennis Hilton, 39, of Chapel Street in Leigh was barred from both the town's Asda store and One Stop shop by local justices.
But that didn't stop him from stealing a tin of tuna, joint of beef and butter and meat totalling £65 on three trips to Asda on May 1, 4 and 5, and from snatching £42 worth of confectionery from One Stop on May 4.
As well as confessing to the four thefts he also admitted to four breaches of a criminal behaviour order.
Returning to Manchester Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was given a 24-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.
Hilton must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.