A shoplifter who repeatedly flouted a court ban by entering two Wigan borough stores to carry out more thefts has been spared further jail time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dennis Hilton, 39, of Chapel Street in Leigh was barred from both the town's Asda store and One Stop shop by local justices.

But that didn't stop him from stealing a tin of tuna, joint of beef and butter and meat totalling £65 on three trips to Asda on May 1, 4 and 5, and from snatching £42 worth of confectionery from One Stop on May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as confessing to the four thefts he also admitted to four breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

Leigh's Asda supermarket was one of Dennis Hilton's targets

Returning to Manchester Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was given a 24-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Hilton must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.