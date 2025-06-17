Suspended sentence for Leigh shoplifting menace

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
A shoplifter who repeatedly flouted a court ban by entering two Wigan borough stores to carry out more thefts has been spared further jail time.

Dennis Hilton, 39, of Chapel Street in Leigh was barred from both the town's Asda store and One Stop shop by local justices.

Most Popular

But that didn't stop him from stealing a tin of tuna, joint of beef and butter and meat totalling £65 on three trips to Asda on May 1, 4 and 5, and from snatching £42 worth of confectionery from One Stop on May 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as confessing to the four thefts he also admitted to four breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

Leigh's Asda supermarket was one of Dennis Hilton's targetsplaceholder image
Leigh's Asda supermarket was one of Dennis Hilton's targets

Returning to Manchester Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was given a 24-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Hilton must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice