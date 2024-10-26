Suspended sentence for shoplifter who targeted several Wigan borough stores
Daniel Wilcock, 29, of Leader Street, Scholes, pleaded guilty to the theft of laundry products worth £40 from The Range in Leigh on July 29.
He then took laundry products worth £52.65 from One Shop in Leigh and meat worth £215.08 from Aldi in Leigh on August 9, a barbecue worth £580 belonging to Dale Alldred on August 12, and alcohol worth £45 from Asda in Leigh on September 9.
Wilcock also pleaded guilty to stealing steak worth £60 from Asda in Wigan and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, both on October 19.
Wigan justices handed down an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, as well as six months of drug rehabilitation and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must pay £85 towards prosecution costs.