Suspended sentence for Wigan man's laser attack on police helicopter
A Wigan man who shone a laser beam towards a helicopter, dazzling the pilot has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.
Graham Liptrot, 40, of Warrington Road, Ince, had previously admitted targeting the National Police Air Service helicopter on November 15, 2023.
Returning to the borough law courts for sentencing, he was given an eight-week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months.
Liptrot was also put under supervision for a year, must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and the laser was forfeited for destruction.