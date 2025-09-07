Suspended sentence for Wigan woman who assaulted six emergency workers
A Wigan woman who attacked six emergency workers in three separate incidents has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Shannon Galvin, 27, of Warrington Lane, Abram, pleaded guilty to assaulting a nurse and a doctor on June 24, three police officers on July 10 and a police officer on July 15.
She also admitted criminal damage to a custody cell at Wigan police station on July 10.
She was given a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, by Wigan magistrates.
Galvin must do 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 prosecution costs.