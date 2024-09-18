Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan teenager has been remanded into custody after it was alleged he burgled a home while armed with a knife.

Lewis Higham, 18, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of aggravated burglary at an address in Church Street, Golborne, on September 1, during which he had a bladed weapon with him and a designer bag and training shoes were stolen.

He will be in secure accommodation until making a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on October 9.