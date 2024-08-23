Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Wigan crook with a liking for Audi A3s has been jailed after admitting stealing two of them - one in a robbery and one after a burglary.

Alfie Price, 19, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, had previously appeared at court to admit to a series of crimes which included breaking into a house in his home town on March 23 this year to steal the keys to an Audi and then drive off in it.

He had also confessed to a carjacking involving the same make of vehicle when he was a juvenile in February 21.

Admitting to robbery, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, he was given a total of 30 months behind bars.

A charge of the attempted theft of another vehicle was allowed to lie on file and one of possessing the drug ketamine, to which he had also admitted, was given no separate penalty..