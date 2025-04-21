Three-times-the-limit Wigan driver attacked police officer
A drunken Wigan motorist who attacked a police office will be sentenced in June.
Simon Rosser, 44, of Darlington Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit giving a reading of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml when his Citroen Berlingo was stopped on De Havilland Way, Horwich, on April 8.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He also admitted to the assault by beating of a police officer called Pc Kay that same day in Wigan.
He was released on bail while having an interim driving disqualification imposed until he is sentenced by Manchester magistrates on June 25.