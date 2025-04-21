Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drunken Wigan motorist who attacked a police office will be sentenced in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Rosser, 44, of Darlington Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit giving a reading of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml when his Citroen Berlingo was stopped on De Havilland Way, Horwich, on April 8.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted to the assault by beating of a police officer called Pc Kay that same day in Wigan.

He was released on bail while having an interim driving disqualification imposed until he is sentenced by Manchester magistrates on June 25.