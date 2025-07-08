Trial aborted after Wigan finally admits to assault and stalking

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
A trial has been axed after a Wigan man admitted to some of the domestic violence charges against him.

Dean Riley, 36, of Langton Avenue, Standish, had appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassment of a named female and putting her in fear of violence between August 6 and October 11 2023, intentional strangulation of the complainant on February 26 2023, causing her actual bodily harm on July 15 and controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between February 1 and August 7 that year.

A trial was due to take place at Bolton Crown Court but then the prosecution offered no evidence for the strangulation or controlling and coercive behaviour charges and Riley changed his ABH and stalking pleas to guilty.

The trial was vacated and a sentencing date set for July 24.

