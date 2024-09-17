Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 39-year-old Wigan woman has pleaded not guilty to launching three assaults and twice committing criminal damage, all on the same day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgina Green, 38, of Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong, stood before borough justices to deny the common assault of two members of the public and a police officer on August 22 and also to the vandalism of a man's car and damage to a Wigan Council pavement by throwing paint on it on September 2.

Green also denies threatening to commit criminal damage on that second date, having alleged to have said she would smash all of a woman's windows in.

She was given conditional bail until a trial takes place at the same court on July 29 next year.