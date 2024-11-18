Trial date set for borough 60-year-old who denies attacking woman

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan borough 60-year-old has denied assaulting a woman earlier this month.

Mark Hilton, of Peregrine Drive in Leigh, stood before local justices to enter a not guilty plea to a charge that he caused a named female actual bodily harm on November 2.

A trial date at the same court was set for February 4 next year and in the meantime Hilton is on bail, although it is conditional that he has no contact with the complainant.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice