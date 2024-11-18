Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Wigan borough 60-year-old has denied assaulting a woman earlier this month.

Mark Hilton, of Peregrine Drive in Leigh, stood before local justices to enter a not guilty plea to a charge that he caused a named female actual bodily harm on November 2.

A trial date at the same court was set for February 4 next year and in the meantime Hilton is on bail, although it is conditional that he has no contact with the complainant.