Stalking and assault charges have been denied by a Wigan 43-year-old.

John Unsworth, of Windermere Road, Ince, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead not guilty to the stalking of a named woman, without causing fear of violence between March 28 and May 1 this year, by turning up on numerous occasions at her home and shouting and swearing at her.