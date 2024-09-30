Trial date set for Wigan man denying assault and stalking offences
Stalking and assault charges have been denied by a Wigan 43-year-old.
John Unsworth, of Windermere Road, Ince, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead not guilty to the stalking of a named woman, without causing fear of violence between March 28 and May 1 this year, by turning up on numerous occasions at her home and shouting and swearing at her.
He also denies assaulting her by beating on that first date.
Unsworth was remanded on conditional bail until a trial is held at Bolton Magistrates' Court on November 21.