A Leigh flat that has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour and neighbour complaints has been hit with a closure order.

Wigan magistrates granted an application to impose restrictions on who can visit 28 Cecil Street after hearing that it had been a source of nuisance to locals.

The closure order means that only the occupant(s) and certain authorised people - including the emergency services - can visit the home until June 5 at least.

Anyone breaching the order can be prosecuted.