Two boys charged over horrific machete attack on Atherton teen
The 17-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared before Manchester justices to face a charge of wounding a name male with intent on Wednesday August 13 in Gloucester Street, Atherton.
They are also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a large-bladed knife.
It was alleged that the teen was attacked during that day's evening rush hour and police cordoned off a number of surrounding roads as the investigation got under way.
The casualty was described as having a "potentially life-changing" injury.
The two suspects were granted conditional bail until they make their first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 19.
No pleas have yet been entered.