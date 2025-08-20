Two boys charged over horrific machete attack on Atherton teen

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Two teenagers have been charged with inflicting an horrific injury to a Wigan borough 17-year-old with a machete.

The 17-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared before Manchester justices to face a charge of wounding a name male with intent on Wednesday August 13 in Gloucester Street, Atherton.

They are also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a large-bladed knife.

It was alleged that the teen was attacked during that day's evening rush hour and police cordoned off a number of surrounding roads as the investigation got under way.

A general view of Gloucester Street where the incident is alleged to have taken placeplaceholder image
A general view of Gloucester Street where the incident is alleged to have taken place

The casualty was described as having a "potentially life-changing" injury.

The two suspects were granted conditional bail until they make their first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 19.

No pleas have yet been entered.

