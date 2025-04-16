Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A trial date more than two years away has been set for men from Wigan and Salford who deny making threatening phone calls.

Lewis King, 26, of Lockgate Place, Ince, and 58-year-old Liam Dunn, of Miller Street, Eccles, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to enter not guilty pleas to the charges against them.

They will next be in court on June 26 for a case management hearing but their trial is only scheduled to begin on April 23 2027.