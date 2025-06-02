Under-age sex chat pervert from Wigan learns fate
A 30-year-old Wigan man who engaged in sexual conversations with a girl under 16 has learnt his fate.
Louis Lilly, of Princess Avenue, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had already stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to a single charge alleging illegal contact with a minor between February 7 and April 3 last year.
Now back for sentence he was given a 33-week custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.
Lilly was made the subject of a 12-month supervision order, must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and must sign on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.
A sexual harm prevention order has been imposed on him for the same period.