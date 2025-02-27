Uninsured Wigan motorist on the phone while driving

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An uninsured Wigan motorist was caught at the wheel while on the phone.

Barry Parr, 65, of Rigby Street in Golborne, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court where it was heard that he was driving a Ford Fiesta on Warrington Road, Leigh, on November 16 last year when using the device in contravention of the 1988 Road Traffic at the time and that he didn't have the correct insurance at the time either.

He was found guilty through the Single Justice Procedure but there will be a further hearing at the same court on June 9 at the request of the defence.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice