A Wigan man who damaged a police car and failed to provide a breath sample has been sentenced to a community order.

Anthony Smith, 41, of High Street, Standish, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing damage worth £87.91 to a vehicle belonging to Merseyside Police in St Helens on October 19.

He also admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on the same day.

Wigan justices have now given Smith a community order for 12 months, with requirements of mental health treatment, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He has been banned from driving for three years.

Smith must also pay £87.91 in compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.