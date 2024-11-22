Unpaid work order for Wigan man using foul and racist language on phone

A Wigan man who used foul and racist language to a telephonist has been given a community punishment.

Michael Guiney, 45, of Lower Longshoot, Schools, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to using obscene language when talking to a call handler on July 27.

He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and eight days of rehabilitation activities as part of a 12-month community punishment.

There is also £199 to pay out in costs and a victim services surcharge.

