Sentencing of a Wigan 32-year-old who admitted to voyeurism and "upskirting" has been delayed.

Johnny Gentle, - who also goes by the name of Kyle Furlong - had previously appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to recording images under someone's clothing without consent and for gratification on May 14 in Wigan and using a mobile phone to record someone doing a private act on May 17 with the intent of providing sexual gratification for a third party.

Gentle, of Acton Street in Swinley, also admitted to breaching bail after previously being released by justices.

He had been due to learn his fate from a Bolton Crown Court judge this month but the hearing was told that pre-sentence reports were not ready and so it was rescheduled for October 9.