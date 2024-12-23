Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sentencing of a Wigan borough man for assault, one of them very serious, have been brought, has been delayed.

Gareth Thomas, 38, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, had previously appeared before a Bolton judge to plead guilty to intending to cause John Rourke grievous bodily harm (the most serious form of assault after attempted murder and also known as section 18 wounding).

On the same day - May 13 - he also admitted to the common assault of Kristina Barton and the theft of an A34 mobile phone belonging to Ethan Shaw in the Moon Under Water Wetherspoons pub.

He had been due to be sentenced this month but, due to lack of court time the hearing has now been rescheduled for January 8.