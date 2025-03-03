Vile Wigan rapist jailed for more than five years
A Wigan rapist has been jailed for more than five years after finally confessing to his wicked crime.
Michael Disley, 29, of Scot Lane, Newtown, had initially pleaded not guilty to the offence and also one of sexually assault of a female over 16 on the same day: November 23 2022.
He then did a runner from court, but when finally brought before a judge a trial date was fixed.
However just as the trial was due to begin, Disley changed his plea to the rape to guilty and the sexual assault charge was dismissed.
He was given a custodial sentence of five years and one month and was made the subject of a restraining order preventing any contact with his victim for 15 years.