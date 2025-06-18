An arrest warrant has been issued for a young Wigan man accused of car theft and handling stolen vehicles.

Dylan Smith, 20, of Holly Road, Golborne, was meant to appear before borough magistrates to answer charges of snatching a Jaguar F-Pace on July 14 2023 and handling both a Kymco Agility motorbike between February 27 and March 4 2023, and a Toyota Yaris on May 8 that same year.

But he failed to attend the hearing so police were tasked by the bench to track him down and arrest him.