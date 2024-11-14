Warrants issued for two Wigan man suspected of dangerous driving

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are hunting for a Wigan man accused of driving dangerously while banned from the road.

Matthew Johnson, 27, of Kings Road, Golborne, had been due to appear before borough magistrates to face charges of dangerously driving a Renault van on Fir Tree Avenue, Lowton, on September 27, doing so when disqualified from driving, having no insurance and failing to stop for police.

But he failed to attend and so the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Justices have also issued a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Ingram, 34, of Chapel Green Road, Hindley Green, who is likewise accused of dangerous driving but didn't attend a court hearing.

Arrest warrants were issued by Wigan magistrates for both Matthew Johnson and Matthew Ingram who are both facing unconnected charges of dangerous drivingArrest warrants were issued by Wigan magistrates for both Matthew Johnson and Matthew Ingram who are both facing unconnected charges of dangerous driving
Arrest warrants were issued by Wigan magistrates for both Matthew Johnson and Matthew Ingram who are both facing unconnected charges of dangerous driving

It is alleged that he drove a BMW dangerously on Long Lane, Hindley Green, on October 4 and that on the same occasion, he failed to stop for police, failed to provide a specimen and was in possession of cocaine.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice