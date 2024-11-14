Warrants issued for two Wigan man suspected of dangerous driving
Matthew Johnson, 27, of Kings Road, Golborne, had been due to appear before borough magistrates to face charges of dangerously driving a Renault van on Fir Tree Avenue, Lowton, on September 27, doing so when disqualified from driving, having no insurance and failing to stop for police.
But he failed to attend and so the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.
Justices have also issued a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Ingram, 34, of Chapel Green Road, Hindley Green, who is likewise accused of dangerous driving but didn't attend a court hearing.
It is alleged that he drove a BMW dangerously on Long Lane, Hindley Green, on October 4 and that on the same occasion, he failed to stop for police, failed to provide a specimen and was in possession of cocaine.