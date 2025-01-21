Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young man is be quizzed by police on suspicion of violent muggings in Wigan.

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP reads: “We have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of assault, theft from a person, public order and possession of offensive weapons following a number of reports about a man threatening and assaulting members of the public along the canal path of the River Douglas in Wigan.

"Our investigation suggest that we have the correct individual and if anyone else believes they have also been a victim of a crime similar, to come forward via 101 to record a report.”

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.