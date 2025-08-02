A Wigan borough man accused of throttling a woman and making a menacing phone call has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan West, 30, of Wigan Road in Leigh, had appeared before local magistrates to plead not guilty to intentionally strangling a named female and sending a threatening message, both on January 1.

But on the eve of his trial at Bolton Crown Court he was informed that the Crown Prosecution Service had withdrawn the charges due to lack of evidence and that he had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A noisy Wigan neighbour who ignored a council order to turn his deafening music down TEN times has been fined.

Alan O'Brien, 46, of Helvellyn Road, Norley, had been served with a noise abatement notice by the local authority following complaints from other residents in the area.

But on almost every day from January 19 to 31 2024, he continued to play the music at unacceptable levels both inside and outside the property, borough magistrates were told.

O'Brien had denied 10 breaches of the 1990 Environmental Protection Act but was convicted after a trial at a previous hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to Wigan's law courts for sentencing, he was issued with a penalty and ordered to pay both costs and a victim services surcharge.

The total amount owed is £820.

A Wigan borough man is subject to a domestic abuse protection order (DAPO) for six weeks.

Police applied for the order for 30-year-old Alex Fishwick, of Hilda Street, Leigh, because they believed he had been abusive towards a relative and it was essential to protect the man.

The application was approved by Wigan justices and runs until August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states Fishwick must not do certain acts, which include using or threatening violence towards his relative, intimidating or harassing him, contacting him and damaging his property.

Greater Manchester Police introduced DAPOs in November in a pilot project aimed at helping victims and survivors of abuse.

They can be used to provide better safeguarding, improved monitoring of perpetrators and adding positive requirements to change behaviours and prevent reoffending.

A Wigan borough 31-year-old has denied producing and supplying drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Buckley, of Mealhouse Court, Atherton, was in the dock at Bolton Crown Court Court to plead not guilty to charges of being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis and also the supply of cocaine between September 8 2021 and April 4 2021.

He also denied being in possession of criminal property - namely more than £5,000 on April 4 2021.

A trial date of June 24 next year, with a case management hearing on December 8. Buckley is on bail until then.

A trial date more than two years away has been set for a Wigan borough 50-year-old who denies gravely harming a woman through atrocious driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Constantine, of Thorneycroft in Leigh, is charged with causing the named female serious injuries by dangerously driving a Mercedes C220 along Bickershaw Lane, Wigan, on July 12 last year.

In his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered a not guilty plea and a trial date of August 9 2027 was set, although there will be a case management hearing on December 12.

Constantine has been released on unconditional bail.

A young Wigan man has admitted to riding a motorbike dangerously through Salford.

Haithem Ibrahim, 22, of Bank Street, Golborne, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to driving a Zontes bike in a dangerous manner on Worsley Road on April 8 and to doing so without a licence or insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was granted unconditional bail until sentencing at the same court on September 29.

Rape and sexual assault charges have been brought against a Leigh 36-year-old.

Anthony Reade, of Chisworth Close, stood before Manchester magistrates to face the charges of raping a female over 16 and assaulting a female by penetration between January 1 and March 31 2023.

He was given unconditional bail until his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on August 18.

No pleas have yet been entered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenager from Bury has admitted to trying to mug three Wigan boys for their mobiles.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to three counts of attempted robbery against named males on November 12 last year.

He was given a 12-month detention and training order, being told that no community punishment would meet the seriousness of his offences.

A prison sentence of more than two years has been imposed on a Wigan thug for assaults and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Burrows, 36, of HMP Forest Bank had been due to stand trial for those charges along with two counts of rape and intentional strangulation after pleading not guilty to all of them.

But then he pleaded guilty to the two counts of causing a named female actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour towards her and the prosecution did not pursue the other charges.

Burrows was given a sentence of two years and two months behind bars.

A Wigan 28-year-old has denied accusations of choking, threatening and stealing from a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Evans, of Oak Avenue in Golborne is accused of sending a threatening message to a named female on July 1 and then, 10 days later, strangling and assaulting her, threatening to kill her and stealing property from her.

He is also charged with attempted grievous bodily harm on the same occasion.

On his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court, he entered not guilty to all the charges and a trial date of January 12 2026 was fixed.

Two Wigan men have pleaded not guilty two burglaries and a car theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Hugill, 26, of St Mary's Road, Aspull, and Kieron Barrington, 25, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with breaking into a home on Brookside Road, Standish, to steal a wallet, silver watch and gold ring, and raided another address on Lockgate Place, Worsley Mesnes to snatch a handbag, purse and medication.

They were further accused of stealing a Ford Focus which they also deny.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place on June 13.

A trial date of December 15 this year has been scheduled.

A Wigan pensioner has denied dangerous driving and attacking a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Curless, 68, of Redwood Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before borough justices charged with dangerously driving a Peugeot on Standishgate and to causing a named male actual bodily harm.

Both offences are alleged to have been committed on November 13 2021.

On his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered not guilty pleas to both charges and a trial date of July 2 next year was set.

A pre-trial review will take place on October 2 before which Curless is on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man who flouted a Wigan closure order by going to a home from which he was barred has been punished.

Dale Hilton, 38, of Hector Road in Marsh Green, appeared before local justices to admit to attending an address in Saddleback Road, Norley, on July 17 when an order aimed at thwarting anti-social behaviour there meant that non-residents were not allowed to visit.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £101.

A second man, Barry Hore, 47, of Saddleback Road, faces the same charge but has not yet entered a plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will next appear before Manchester magistrates on October 2.

A Leigh teenager has confessed to launching a vicious attack.

Paul Hulme, 19, of Grasmere Street, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge of assaulting a named male and causing him grievous bodily harm on July 14.

He was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place by a Bolton Crown Court judge on August 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan 39-year-old has been spared an immediate spell in jail for trying to throttle a woman.

Scott King, of Yewdale Road, Ashton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to admit to one count of intentional strangulation and one of causing his victim actual bodily harm.

He had pleaded not guilty to two further counts of strangulation and a trial was to be held this month, but the judge allowed those allegations to lie on file and King was only sentenced for the two offences to which he had pleaded guilty.

He was given a 15-month custodial sentence which was suspended for 20 months plus 12 months' supervision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had also spent several weeks remanded in custody before the decision was taken not to proceed with the allegations to which he had pleaded not guilty pleas.

A Wigan 27-year-old has been accused of raping a woman.

The case of Jacob Hilton, of Hodges Street, went before Manchester magistrates who heard it alleged that he raped a female over the age of 16 on September 11 2022.

He was ordered to reappear before the same court on September 30.

Multiple accusations of rape, indecent assault, gross indecency and unlawful intercourse with girls under the age of 14 have been brought against a Leigh 54-year-old. Harry Wood, of Laburnum Avenue, faces a total of 22 allegations of sexual crimes against children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are historical charges involving four different complainants, now women, and date from between December 1984 and April 1991.

In total he faces 13 counts of indecent assault of girls aged under 14; three of gross indecency with girls aged under 14; three of unlawful intercourse with girls under 13; and two counts of rape, one of a girl aged under 14 and another under 16.

Manchester magistrates ordered that Wood re-appear before them on September 30. No pleas have yet been entered.

A Wigan 33-year-old has denied keeping a woman prisoner for three days and attacking her on multiple occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Hussey, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to enter not guilty pleas to a total of eight charges, one being that he kept a named female falsely imprisoned from September 7 to 10 last year.

He is further charged with causing her actual bodily harm three times during that period as well as intentionally strangling her and causing criminal damage to her mobile phone.

Not guilty pleas were also entered to charges of assaulting the woman by beating twice on August 31 2024.

Hussey was remanded into custody until his trial takes place at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on May 19 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman has been accused of stealing money from the Wigan furniture shop where she worked.

Meghan Pollock, 29, of Wardley Street, Pemberton, is charged with theft by employee, with the allegation that she stole £159.04 from Abitare, on Caroline Street, Wigan, which closed last year.

Wigan justices adjourned the hearing until September 25, when she will be asked to enter a plea.

A shoplifter has admitted stealing items worth hundreds of pounds, which included targeting one store on multiple occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Close, 46, of City Road, Kitt Green, pleaded guilty to five charges of theft from Next at Robin Retail Park.

He stole a £68 jacket on January 25; bedding worth £450, diffusers worth £266 and jackets of an unknown value on January 27; and jackets worth £272 on February 13.

Close also admitted stealing a television worth £219 from Asda in Newtown on March 4 and chocolate worth £40.50 from Spar in Whelley on March 29.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 17.