A young driver was high on cannabis when police stopped him for driving a car without insurance or a licence.

Kian Culshaw, 20, of Frederick Street, Ince, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to testing positive to the class B drug and the two motoring charges, police having pulled over the sliver Audi A4 he was driving along Windermere Road, Wigan, on February 19.

The bench banned him from the road for a year and ordered that he pay £253 in the form of a fine, costs and victim surcharge.