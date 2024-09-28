Wigan 21-year-old finally confesses to mugging man in 2022

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
A young Wigan man has finally confessed to a mugging he committed two and a half years ago when he was a teenager.

Paul Lafrenz, 21, of Norfolk Close in Hindley, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court for robbing Harold Winstanley of £170 on March 29, 2022, having long ago denied the charge.

But before the trial could start he changed his plea to guilty.

Lafrenz was remanded on bail until his sentencing hearing at the same court on October 28.