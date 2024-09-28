Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young Wigan man has finally confessed to a mugging he committed two and a half years ago when he was a teenager.

Paul Lafrenz, 21, of Norfolk Close in Hindley, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court for robbing Harold Winstanley of £170 on March 29, 2022, having long ago denied the charge.

But before the trial could start he changed his plea to guilty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lafrenz was remanded on bail until his sentencing hearing at the same court on October 28.