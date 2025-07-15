A string of domestic violence charges have been brought against a Wigan 22-year-old.

Lucifer O'Malia, of Poplar Avenue, Ashton, is accused of causing a named female actual bodily harm on April 14 and 20 and May 1, intentionally strangling her twice on April 20, assaulting her by beating on April 12 and to controlling a coercive behaviour between April 11 2024 and May 2 2005 during which time it is alleged he repeatedly assaulted her and put her in fear of further violence.