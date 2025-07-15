Wigan 22-year-old remanded in custody after facing domestic violence charges
A string of domestic violence charges have been brought against a Wigan 22-year-old.
Lucifer O'Malia, of Poplar Avenue, Ashton, is accused of causing a named female actual bodily harm on April 14 and 20 and May 1, intentionally strangling her twice on April 20, assaulting her by beating on April 12 and to controlling a coercive behaviour between April 11 2024 and May 2 2005 during which time it is alleged he repeatedly assaulted her and put her in fear of further violence.
O'Malia is now in custody until his first appearance, on August 7, at Bolton Crown Court.
Pleas have yet to be entered.